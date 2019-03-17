WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears will, once again, be dancing in the NCAA Tournament.

With the bracket's unveiling Sunday, the Bears were selected as a No. 9-seed and will face No. 8-seed Syracuse in the West Region first round.

That game will be played Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Paired with that matchup is No. 1-seed Gonzaga and a No. 16-seed play-in game between Farleigh-Dickinson and Prairie View A&M.

The selection is Baylor's 12th all-time selection, eighth under coach Scott Drew, all since 2008. The Bears last made the Elite Eight in 2012 but advanced to the Sweet Sixteen two years ago as the East Region No. 3-seed, before losing to No. 7-seed South Carolina.

This season, Baylor is 19-13, finishing fourth in the Big 12 Conference Regular Season standings at 10-8. At the conference tournament, the Bears lost to No. 5-seed, and eventual champion, Iowa State.

This is the Bears' return to the NCAA Tournament after falling in the NIT second round last year.