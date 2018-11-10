WACO, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced its preseason women’s basketball poll and Baylor collected 8 of 10 first-place votes to earn selection as the favorite going into the 2018-19 season.

The 18-time Big 12 champion Lady Bears won the regular season and Big 12 Championship title last season after an unblemished 18-0 league record.

Texas received the other two first-place votes and finished second in the poll, West Virginia earned the third spot, TCU ranked fourth, and Oklahoma was fifth. Iowa State, Oklahoma State, K-State, Kansas and Texas Tech rounded out the sixth through 10th spots, respectively.

Baylor advanced to its 10th consecutive NCAA Sweet 16 last season, collected a 33-2 overall record and boast the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year in Kalani Brown along with fellow Preseason All-Big 12 team member, Lauren Cox. The Lady Bears open the season vs. Nicholls State Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. in Waco at the Ferrell Center.

