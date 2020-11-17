Baylor senior Tristan Clark retiring from basketball

Tristan Clark said it became clear he would be unable to fully recover from a knee injury he suffered in 2019.

Baylor senior post Tristan Clark announced Tuesday he was retiring from basketball.

Clark has been trying recover from a knee injury he suffered in Jan. 2019.

“Despite countless hours attempting to get my knee back where it was before my injury in January 2019, it has become clear that it’s just not going to happen,” Clark said in a

Clark averaged 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 19.7 minutes and totaled 75 blocks in 69 games at Baylor, including 50 starts.

Clark said he was committed to finishing his degree at Baylor and in helping athletes in sports psychology.

Baylor is the second-ranked team in the AP’s 2020-21 preseason poll and top-ranked team in the preseason USA Today Coaches’ Poll.