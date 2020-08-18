Baylor sets lone non-conference opponent for 2020 season

The Bears are the final Big 12 team to set their non-conference opponent in the revised 9+1 format the Big 12 is playing this season.

WACO, Texas — Baylor now knows who it will line up against inside McLane Stadium on Sept. 12th.

The Bears will play Louisiana Tech in their lone non-conference game in Waco on Sept. 12th, the La. Tech athletic department announced Tuesday morning. Start time and television information have not yet been determined.

According to the Baylor athletic website, it will be the first meeting between the two sides since Sept. 7, 1996, a 24-16 BU win. Baylor is 5-1 against the Bulldogs.

The Bears won the first meeting in 1981, 28-21 in Shreveport, Louisiana. In 1986, they won 38-7 in Waco and again 13-3 at home the next season.

In 1992, the Bulldogs edged Baylor 10-9 in Waco before Baylor dominated La Tech 44-3 in 1994.

The Big 12 Conference announced in August it will move to a 10-game regular season with all 10 schools playing home non-conference games on Sept. 12th and conference play running Sept. 26-Dec. 5.

The other Big 12 schools' non-conference home games are:

Iowa State vs. Louisiana

Kansas vs. Coastal Carolina

Kansas State vs. Arkansas State

Oklahoma vs. Missouri State

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa

TCU vs. SMU

Texas vs. UTEP

Texas Tech vs. Houston Baptist

West Virginia vs. Eastern Kentucky

The Bears' original schedule had them opening on Sept. 6th against Ole Miss at the Texas Kickoff Classic in Houston before the SEC announced it would move to a 10-game conference-only season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baylor will open Big 12 play at home again on the 26th against Kansas. The Bears are currently planning to allow 25% capacity inside McLane Stadium.

2020 Baylor football schedule