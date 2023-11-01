Baylor snaps three-game skid with much needed win at West Virginia

The Bears got their first win in Big 12 conference play on Wednesday, ending a three-game slide along with a new career high from freshman phenom Keyonte George.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a game between two of the Big 12's three teams yet to win a conference game, Baylor was the team to get its first.

Baylor beat West Virginia 83-78 inside WVU Coliseum on Wednesday in Morgantown.

The Bears got a career-high 32 points from freshman guard Keyonte George, just one week after he set a career best against TCU.

Jalen Bridges, a WVU transfer, scored 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for a double-double in his return to Morgantown. It was his first career double-double.

Temple College alum Kedrian Johnson scored 10 points with six assists before fouling out in the final minutes for the Mountaineers.

The Bears improve to 11-5 overall, 1-3 in Big 12 play with the result.

Baylor will next host Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Cowboys upset the Bears in Waco last season.