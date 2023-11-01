x
Baylor snaps three-game skid with much needed win at West Virginia

The Bears got their first win in Big 12 conference play on Wednesday, ending a three-game slide along with a new career high from freshman phenom Keyonte George.
Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) shoots while defended by West Virginia forward James Okonkwo (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a game between two of the Big 12's three teams yet to win a conference game, Baylor was the team to get its first.

Baylor beat West Virginia 83-78 inside WVU Coliseum on Wednesday in Morgantown.

The Bears got a career-high 32 points from freshman guard Keyonte George, just one week after he set a career best against TCU. 

Jalen Bridges, a WVU transfer, scored 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for a double-double in his return to Morgantown. It was his first career double-double.

Temple College alum Kedrian Johnson scored 10 points with six assists before fouling out in the final minutes for the Mountaineers.

The Bears improve to 11-5 overall, 1-3 in Big 12 play with the result.

Baylor will next host Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Cowboys upset the Bears in Waco last season.

