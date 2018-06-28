WACO, Texas - Baylor soccer released its 2018 fall schedule on Thursday afternoon. The slate features 10 home matches and eight matchups against 2017 NCAA Tournament foes. Three opponents ranked in the 2017 Top 20 final RPI rankings, while 10 matches will be against 2017 Top 100 RPI programs.

“I am really happy with our schedule this season,” said sixth-year head coach Paul Jobson. “We will be facing many new and challenging opponents that will prepare us well for a Big 12 schedule that is always tough.”

Season Ticket Pricing Info

Adult: $35

Youth (Ages 2-17): $30

4-pack (Four tickets & up): $25 each

Single Game/Group Ticket Pricing Info

Adult/Youth: $5

Group: $3

The first look at the 2018 squad will come in a preseason exhibition on Aug. 10 vs. Sam Houston State at 7 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.

The Bears will then kick off the regular season campaign with an opening weekend slate that features tilts on Thursday, Aug. 16, vs. ACU and Sunday, Aug. 19, vs. Samford, both at 7 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.

The Samford match will be Back to School Student Night, with free ice cream for students.

BU will host three more nonconference home matches, including Nov. 2 vs. Nebraska, Nov. 13 vs. Butler, and Nov. 16 vs. UTRGV.

The nonconference road slate will include stops through the states of Florida, Arkansas, and Arizona.

BU’s first road tilt will be Aug. 24 at USF in Tampa, Fla. before closing the weekend on Aug. 26 at FAU in Boca Raton. BU will take a short trip to Fayetteville to face Arkansas on Aug. 31.

The final nonconference road match sends the Bears west to take part in the weekend tournament hosted by the University of Arizona. Baylor will face Arizona State on Sept. 7, closing out the weekend with the hosting UA Wildcats on Sept. 9.

BU will have a stacked home conference schedule, hosting TCU (Sept. 28), Oklahoma State (Oct. 12), Kansas State (Oct. 19), Kansas (Oct. 21), and Oklahoma (Oct. 25). The matchup with the Sooners is the final Big 12 match of the regular season for the Bears.

Baylor’s annual scarf night will be hosted for the TCU game on Sept. 28, with BU bringing back the Pups at the Pitch promotion for the Oct. 12 match vs. OSU.

The Kansas State match on Oct. 19 will serve as the annual Faith and Family Night, with postgame testimonials offered by the BU student-athletes.

Baylor will face a difficult road gauntlet through Big 12 play, trekking to Texas (Sept. 21), Texas Tech (Sept. 30), West Virginia (Oct. 5), and Iowa State (Oct. 7).

The conference postseason will commence with the 2018 Big 12 Soccer Championship, which will occur over two weekends at the Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo. The first round will take place Sunday, Oct. 28, followed by semifinals on Friday, Nov. 2. The championship match is slated for Sunday, Nov. 4.

Baylor is coming off the most successful postseason run in program history, securing a Big 12 tournament title before advancing through to the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Championship. BU finished the season 15-6-3 and will return 20 for the 2018 squad, including seven starters. Head coach Paul Jobson will enter his sixth season as head coach, his 11th year overall with the program, and will welcome seven newcomers to the roster.

