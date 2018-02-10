WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer used a strong 2-0 weekend that saw shutout wins over TCU and on the road at Texas Tech to jump back into the national rankings, checking in at No. 24 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches poll, announced Tuesday by the national organization.

Baylor’s rise back into the national rankings has mirrored a rise in the NCAA RPI rankings, with the Bears climbing up to No. 9 in this week’s standings. The No. 9 ranking ties the 2012 squad for the highest-ever RPI ranking in program history. The Rating Percentage Index (RPI) is a formula-based ranking based on the quality of wins and losses, as well as the strength of schedule.

BU was last in the national rankings in the Aug. 21 poll, checking in at No. 17. The Bears fell to receiving votes over the next two weeks and have remained out of the poll over the last three weeks.

BU has the No. 1 strength of schedule in the nation, including the No. 4 strength of schedule in nonconference-only.

Baylor will have opportunities to continue adding to its postseason resume, traveling to West Virginia (No. 16 Coaches, No. 19 RPI) and Iowa State over the weekend in the final road matches of the 2018 regular season.

