WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer checked in at No. 15 in the national preseason coaches poll, released Tuesday by the United Soccer Coaches office.

Baylor earned a preseason ranking for just the third time in program history (1999, 2013), with its ranking of 15 standing as the second-highest going into a season (13th in 2013).

Baylor is ranked second among the Big 12’s contingent, trailing only West Virginia at No. 9. The Bears and Mountaineers are joined in the poll by Texas at No. 17, with Oklahoma State also receiving votes.

Seven of Baylor’s 19 regular season matches will come against opponents either ranked or receiving votes in the preseason polling, with WVU and UT standing as the two ranked opponents. Opponents receiving votes include USF (27th), Oklahoma State (30th), Arizona (37th), Butler (42th) and Samford (43th).

Baylor is coming off the most successful postseason run in program history, securing a Big 12 tournament title before advancing through to the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Championship. BU finished the season 15-6-3 and will return 19 for the 2018 squad, including seven starters. Head coach Paul Jobson will enter his sixth season as head coach, his 11th year overall with the program, and will welcome seven newcomers to the roster.

