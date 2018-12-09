WACO, Texas – Baylor will get two more chances to fine tune its gameplan ahead of next week’s start to Big 12 play, hosting No. 23 Butler (6-1-0) and UT Rio Grande Valley (4-2-1) in a Thursday-Sunday weekend split at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.

For Baylor, the two matches stand as the final regular season nonconference matches before kicking off the Big 12 schedule with Texas on Friday, Sep. 21, in Austin.

Thursday’s match with Butler is this season’s Salute to Heroes match, honoring first responders, military members and their families. Discounted tickets are available for those heroes and their families and the first 500 fans will receive a special edition color changing cup.

Sunday’s match with UTRGV is the first Hispanic Heritage match, promoted in partnership with Baylor’s Department of Multicultural Affairs and the Student-Athlete Center for Excellence. There will be a pregame tailgate with free tacos and churros from a local food truck, and an online promo code for discounted tickets for the general public.

For the first time in program history, all home matches will offer a free live video stream on Facebook.com/BaylorFutbol.

Baylor soccer has also entered year two of a partnership with La Mejor (106.1 FM) to offer a Spanish radio broadcast of all the games at Betty Lou Mays this season.

Season tickets for general public, youth, single-game tickets and four-packs are now on sale. Get your tickets on BaylorBears.com/tickets or by calling 254-710-1000.

The Legacy Fund membership is an exclusive support club that enhances the Baylor Soccer program. Becoming a Legacy member allows you to get an insider look at Baylor soccer and to support the team in every aspect of the program's success. For more information on the Legacy Fund, visit baylorbears.com/bearfoundation or call 254-710-3197.

Keep up with the team all season long by following Baylor Soccer on the team's official Twitter (@BaylorFutbol), Facebook (Baylor Soccer), and Instagram (@BaylorFutbol).

MATCH INFO

Thurs., Sep. 13 vs. Butler @ 7 p.m. CT

Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field (Waco, Texas)

Stats: BaylorBears.com/stats

TV/Video: Facebook.com/BaylorFutbol

Tickets: BaylorBears.com/tickets

Sun., Sep. 16 vs. UTRGV @ 2 p.m. CT

Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field (Waco, Texas)Stats: BaylorBears.com/stats

TV/Video: Facebook.com/BaylorFutbol

Tickets: BaylorBears.com/tickets

BAYLOR BEARS

2018 Record: 5-3-0

2017 Record: 15-6-3

Head Coach: Paul Jobson

Career: 61-36-14 (6th season)

BU: 61-36-14 (6th season)

BUTLER BULLDOGS

2018 Record: 6-1-0

2017 Record: 13-2-6

Co-Head Coaches: Tari St. John & Rob Alman

Career: 128-100-25 (13th season)

Butler: 128-100-25 (13th season)

BU vs. BUTLER SERIES

Series: First Meeting

UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY VAQUEROS

2018 Record: 4-2-1

2017 Record: 9-8-3

Head Coach: Glad Bugariu

Career: 129-106-23 (14th season)

UTRGV: 36-39-12 (5th season)

BU vs. UTRGV SERIES

Series: First Meeting

BAYLOR QUICK NOTES

* Baylor closes its final nonconference week of competition with another strong slate of competition, returning home for its first full week at home since the opening week of the season.

* Baylor is 3-0 at home this season, outscoring opponents 14-1, including totaling 12 goals over two opponents (Samford and Nebraska) that were receiving votes in the weeks they traveled to Betty Lou.

* Butler will test Baylor as the highest-ranked team the Bears have faced this season, checking in at No. 23 in the week’s United Soccer Coaches poll, and as high as No. 18 by Top Drawer Soccer among the various other national polls.

* Both Butler and UTRGV are new opponents for Baylor, with neither program having faced the Bears previously. Butler’s program is in its 27th season, while UTRGV enters year five, all under head coach Glad Bugariu.

* Butler and Baylor have a shared coaching history, with George Van Linder getting his first head coaching job with the Bulldogs from 1996-1998 before going on to serve as the Baylor head coach from 2003-2007.

* Butler assistant coach Robert Klatte is also a Baylor graduate, spending his time at Baylor as a player and head coach on the men’s club soccer team.

* Julie James has already posted a career scoring output just four weeks into her senior season, with her five goals standing as a career-high season goals mark and matching her 2016 season-end points total with 11. She is second in the Big 12 in both marks.

* Freshman Taylor Moon gave Baylor consecutive weeks with the conference’s top freshman honors, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Week for her game-winning assist in the win at Florida Atlantic.

* Freshman Maddie Algya was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week after her week one performance, leading the conference in goals, assists, and points in the opening weekend of play.

* Baylor enters the weekend ranked 16th in the country in total goals (20) and 19th in total points (56), leading the Big 12 in both stats through the first four weeks.

* Jennifer Wandt’s assist in a 6-0 win vs. Nebraska marked the fifth time and just the third different BU goalkeeper to assist on a score in program history, the first since Michelle Kloss (vs. Prairie View A&M, 9/19/10).

* Jackie Crowther and Giuliana Cunningham scored goals within just 20 seconds of each other in the win over Nebraska, the quickest consecutive goals in program history.

* Raegan Padgett notched the fastest goal to start a match in program history, scoring the first goal vs. Samford (Aug. 19) just 35 seconds into the match.

* Baylor has had 10 or more wins in 11 of its 22 seasons as a program, six of the last eight, and two-straight under sixth-year head coach Paul Jobson. The 15 wins for BU in 2017 was the most since the 2012 squad set a program record with 19 wins.

* Baylor has had at least eight wins in nine straight seasons and has won or advanced by shootout in at least one match at the Big 12 Championship 10 times in 15 appearances, including six in a row.

* From May 9-12, a group of current and former Baylor soccer student-athletes returned for the second-straight year to serve on a mission trip to Guatemala alongside Baylor FCA. The mission team served the children of Guatemala City and shared the love of Christ through the game of soccer.

