WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer (11-4-0, 4-1-0 Big 12) jumped 10 spots in this week’s national polls after a historic win over then-No. 16 West Virginia and Iowa State, checking in at No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, announced Tuesday by the national organization.

BU also jumped both Texas and West Virginia to take over the No. 1 ranking in the United Soccer Coaches Midwest regional rankings.

Baylor’s successful road sweep bumped the squad up to No. 8 in the NCAA’s Rating Percentage Index (RPI), setting a new program-record for the highest ranking in the RPI standings.

Entering the final three weeks of the regular season, BU has four remaining matches, all at home. The Bears are 6-0 at Betty Lou Mays Field this season and can control their own destiny for the regular season title, topping the conference standings in a tie with WVU (4-1) and KU (3-1).

Baylor will host Oklahoma State (Oct. 12), Kansas State (Oct. 19), Kansas (Oct. 21) and Oklahoma (Oct. 25) before turning its attention to the postseason.

