WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer will face the Big 12’s highest-ranked team in this week’s coaches poll to open the 2018 conference schedule, trekking to Austin to face No. 11 Texas (8-0-1) on Friday evening at 7 p.m. at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field.

BU (7-3-0) will look to make a statement at the onset of the new Big 12 season, facing its highest-ranked opponent of the season and the second matchup with a Top 25 team.

Baylor is coming off a weekend with a pair of 2-0 wins, knocking off then-No. 23 Butler and UTRGV.

Texas went 2-0 with a tight, 2-1 win over UTRGV and a 3-0 besting of Northern Colorado.

The weekend schedule is the first single-match slate for the Bears this season, with Baylor having Sunday off.

Baylor will make its 2018 television debut, with the Friday contest being broadcast on the Longhorn Network, in addition to being streamed on ESPN3.com and the WatchESPN app.

Season tickets for general public, youth, single-game tickets and four-packs are now on sale. Get your tickets on BaylorBears.com/tickets or by calling 254-710-1000.

The Legacy Fund membership is an exclusive support club that enhances the Baylor Soccer program. Becoming a Legacy member allows you to get an insider look at Baylor soccer and to support the team in every aspect of the program's success. For more information on the Legacy Fund, visit baylorbears.com/bearfoundation or call 254-710-3197.

Keep up with the team all season long by following Baylor Soccer on the team's official Twitter (@BaylorFutbol), Facebook (Baylor Soccer), and Instagram (@BaylorFutbol).

MATCH INFO

Fri., Sep. 21 at Texas @ 7 p.m. CT

Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field

Stats: TexasSports.com/sidearmstats

TV: Longhorn Network

Video: ESPN3.com and WatchESPN app

Tickets: TexasSports.com/tickets

Clear bag policy in effect

BAYLOR BEARS

2018 Record: 7-3-0

2017 Record: 15-6-3

Head Coach: Paul Jobson

Career: 63-36-14 (6th season)

BU: 63-36-14 (6th season)

TEXAS LONGHORNS

2018 Record: 8-0-1

2017 Record: 14-4-3

Head Coach: Angela Kelly

Career: 228-127-37 (19th season)

UT: 68-43-17 (7th season)

BU vs. UT SERIES

Series: 9-12-4

First Meeting: 10/11/96

W, 4-2, in Austin

Last Meeting: 11/1/17

W, 2-1 (OT), at Big 12 SOC Champ. in KC

Last 5: 2-2-1

Jobson vs UT: 2-3-1

BAYLOR QUICK NOTES

* Baylor opens the 2018 Big 12 Conference schedule on the road, facing No. 11 Texas in Austin on Friday evening. BU is 5-13-4 all-time in conference openers, including a 2-2-1 mark under head coach Paul Jobson.

* Baylor is fresh off a 2-0 win over then-No. 23 Butler, the first ranked opponent of the season for the Bears. The Longhorns check in at No. 11 in the coaches poll, No. 9 in Soccer America, No. 10 in TopDrawerSoccer and No. 12 by HeroSports.

* Baylor trails 9-12-4 in the all-time series with Texas, but has gone 2-2-1 in the last five meetings and 2-3-1 during Jobson’s tenure. BU beat the Longhorns 2-1 on a golden goal in overtime in the 2017 Big 12 Soccer Championship in Kansas City, Mo.

* Freshman Giuliana Cunningham was named the Big 12 Freshman of the week for week five, scoring both of BU’s game-winning goals over the weekend in a pair of 2-0 victories.

* Sophomore Jennifer Wandt earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors in week five, extending her home shutout streak at Betty Lou to 360:00 minutes, maintaining a clean sheet through the first five home matches of the season.

* Senior midfielder Julie James was named one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award, recognizing excellence in community, classroom, character and competition. James is the first candidate for the award in program history.

* Baylor checked in at No. 25 in the first NCAA RPI rankings, the highest opening ranking since the NCAA began reporting weekly standings in 2011 and the first Top 25 mark since 2012.

* Freshman Taylor Moon gave Baylor consecutive weeks with the conference’s top freshman honors, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Week for her game-winning assist in the win at Florida Atlantic.

* Freshman Maddie Algya was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week after her week one performance, leading the conference in goals, assists, and points in the opening weekend of play.

* Baylor enters the weekend ranked ninth in the country in total goals (24) and 15th in total points (66).

* Jennifer Wandt’s assist in a 6-0 win vs. Nebraska marked the fifth time and just the third different BU goalkeeper to assist on a score in program history, the first since Michelle Kloss (vs. Prairie View A&M, 9/19/10).

* Jackie Crowther and Giuliana Cunningham scored goals within just 20 seconds of each other in the win over Nebraska, the quickest consecutive goals in program history.

* Raegan Padgett notched the fastest goal to start a match in program history, scoring the first goal vs. Samford (Aug. 19) just 35 seconds into the match.

* Baylor has had 10 or more wins in 11 of its 22 seasons as a program, six of the last eight, and two-straight under sixth-year head coach Paul Jobson. The 15 wins for BU in 2017 was the most since the 2012 squad set a program record with 19 wins.

* Baylor has had at least eight wins in nine straight seasons and has won or advanced by shootout in at least one match at the Big 12 Championship 10 times in 15 appearances, including six in a row.

* From May 9-12, a group of current and former Baylor soccer student-athletes returned for the second-straight year to serve on a mission trip to Guatemala alongside Baylor FCA. The mission team served the children of Guatemala City and shared the love of Christ through the game of soccer.

© 2018 KCEN