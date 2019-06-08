WACO, Texas — Baylor soccer checked in at No. 14 in the national preseason coaches poll, released Tuesday by the United Soccer Coaches office.

Baylor earned a preseason ranking for the fourth time in program history (1999, 2013, 2018, 2019), with its ranking of 14 standing as the second-highest going into a season (13th in 2013). It also marks the first time in program history that the Bears have earned a preseason ranking in back-to-back years.

Baylor is ranked second among the Big 12’s contingent, trailing only West Virginia at No. 11. The Bears and Mountaineers are joined in the poll by Texas at No. 19 and Texas Tech at No. 22 with TCU and Kansas also receiving votes.

Eight of Baylor’s 18 regular season matches will come against opponents either ranked or receiving votes in the preseason polling, with USC (5th), WVU, UT and Texas Tech standing as the four ranked opponents. Opponents receiving votes include TCU (28), Arkansas (29), Kansas (34) and Colorado (40).

Baylor is coming off the most successful season in program history with a program record 20 wins in 2018, including the Big 12 regular season title and advancing to the Elite 8 for the second straight season. BU finished the year 20-6 and returns 15 for the 2019 squad, including eight starters. Head coach Paul Jobson will enter his seventh season as head coach, his 12th year overall with the program, and will welcome seven newcomers to the roster.

