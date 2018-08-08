IRVING, Texas – Baylor soccer had two selections to the 2018 Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer team, announced Wednesday by the conference office.

Julie James and Sarah King represent BU on the preseason honors list, with 11 selections voted on by the conference’s coaches.

James was one of three midfielders chosen to the list, coming off a tremendous junior campaign in which she garnered All-Big 12 first team honors, an All-Region second team selection, and was named a United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American. The Fairview, Texas native joins King as two of the senior captains for the 2018 team.

King was one of a trio of defenders picked for the preseason honors, coming off another quality season of lockdown defense and offensive production. Despite playing out of the backline, King is the go-to for crosses into the box, extending her career assist count up to 19, with four in 2017. She added three goals for a total of 10 points.

James and King were two of just three on the 2017 squad who started in all 24 matches over the season, helping lead the Bears through the most successful postseason run in program history and collecting the program’s third conference title.

James repeats a 2017 preseason selection, with King earning the first of her career. James is the first back-to-back selection for the program since Bri Campos (2014-2015).

