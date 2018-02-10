IRVING, Texas – Baylor soccer senior forward Jackie Crowther earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, announced Tuesday by the conference office.

Crowther scored both of Baylor’s goals in a 2-0 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock, the only Big 12 scorer to post two or more goals in a conference match this season.

The Temecula, Calif., native collected her second career weekly honor from the conference, her first since earning Big 12 Freshman of the Week in 2015. Her selection was the 14th time a BU player was awarded the conference’s award for the top attacker, with at least one Bear selected for the fourth-straight year.

Wandt posted another strong weekend between the posts in goal, notching a pair of shutouts and making six saves in each of BU’s wins over TCU and at Texas Tech. She tied for the most saves among Big 12 keepers over the weekend with 12, and was the only conference keeper to work a shutout in a road win.

The Brookfield, Wisc., native earned the program’s 13th weekly honor for the conference’s top defender, the second in her collegiate career, both coming this season. BU has now had at least one Defensive POTW from the Big 12 for the third-straight year and picked up two selections in the same season for just the second time in program history (Ashley Noah, 2006).

The pair of awards marks the 45th and 46th all-time weekly honors from the conference.

Baylor has collected six total weekly awards this season, tying with Texas for the most selections in the conference. BU and UT are also the only two programs to have at least one player selected in all three of the weekly award categories.

Joining Crowther and Wandt on the honor roll is Alina Stahl (West Virginia, Freshman of the Week).

