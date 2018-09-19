WACO, Texas – Baylor senior midfielder Julie James was announced as one of 30 finalists for the women’s soccer Senior CLASS Award, announced Wednesday by the Senior CLASS organization.

Recognizing student-athletes who excel both on and off the field, to be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

James fits the bill, consistently showing her excellence in all four aspects.

James is a triple major in Baylor Business Fellows, Entrepreneurship and Economics, earning accolades as a scholar All-American, two-time Academic All-Big 12 first team selection, six-time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll member and four-time Baylor Dean’s List honoree.

The Fairfield, Texas, native has served as a team captain for the last two seasons and regularly serves and volunteers in the community.

On the field, James is one of the most respected midfielders in the country, having been called into the USWNT U-23 training camp over the offseason, and earning All-Region and two All-Big 12 first team selections.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The candidate list will be narrowed to 10 finalists midway through the regular season, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2018 NCAA Women’s College Cup championship in December.

