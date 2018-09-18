IRVING, Texas – Baylor soccer sophomore goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and freshman midfielder Giuliana Cunningham earned Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Week, announced Tuesday by the conference office.

Wandt has been nothing short of spectacular within the confines of Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field this season, maintaining a clean sheet over her 360:00 minutes played at home in 2018 to help lead Baylor to a perfect 5-0 record in Waco.

The Brookfield, Wisc., native earned the 12th weekly honor for the conference’s top defender, the first in her collegiate career and the first this season for a Baylor defender. BU has now had at least one Defensive POTW from the Big 12 for the third-straight year.

Cunningham collected four points on two game-winning goals, helping lead Baylor to a pair of 2-0 wins over No. 23 Butler and UTRGV.

The Highland Park, Ill., native collected her first weekly honor from the conference and is the third different freshman to win the award this season (Maddie Algya and Taylor Moon). Since 2012, only Oklahoma (4, 2014) and Baylor (3, 2015) have had three or more different freshmen claim the weekly honor from the conference in a single season.

The pair of awards marks the 42nd and 43rd weekly honors from the conference in program history, with Cunningham earning the 13th award for the top freshman, formerly referred to as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Baylor has collected four total weekly awards, with the three Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors leading the conference. No other schools have more than one freshman selection.

Joining Wandt and Cunningham on the honor roll are Cyera Hintzen (Texas, Offensive Player of the Week) and Grace Yochum (Oklahoma State, Co-Freshman of the Week).

