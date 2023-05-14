Baylor softball clinches NCAA tournament spot

The Bears secure their 15th national tournament bid and head to the Salt Lake City Regional to face Ole Miss on Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Blast the music because the Baylor softball squad is going dancing.

After falling to Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament, the Bears came back to Waco with one mindset, hear their name called during selection Sunday ... and they did.

It was a night full of nerves and emotions as the bears waited to hear if and where they would be playing in the NCAA tournament.

The Bears secure their 15th national tournament bid with an at-large and head to the Salt Lake City regional where they face Ole Miss in the first round of play.

After failing to hear their named called last year, head coach Glenn Moore says it's the moment this team has been waiting for all season.

"You know they made a commitment last year not to be in that same position this year. The price they paid in the off-season and in the fall, it's very rewarding to see that as a coach," said Moore. "To actually put feet to your words and deal with the adverse situations, it says a lot about the character of this team, and I think we were rewarded today for that."

Even though hopes of hosting the first round of play were shattered, it didn't matter because this team had one goal.

McKenzie Wilson remembers that feeling from last season and one year later that commitment became a reality.

"Everyone felt sick to their stomach. This is not where Baylor is supposed to be," Wilson, a junior outfielder, said. "This is not the standard that Baylor softball upholds. In that room, a commitment was made that we would not be in that position again and we would do anything in our power to flip the script."

The Bears will open double elimination play against the Rebels with first pitch Friday, May 19 at 12 p.m. CT at Dumke Family Softball Stadium.