Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore gets 800th win

WACO, Texas — Baylor softball head coach Glenn Moore won his 800th game as the coach of the Lady Bears on Friday night.

Baylor downed Kansas 7-1 with the help of two Aliyah Binford three-run home runs. Gia Rodoni pitched seven innings, allowing just four hits and one run.

Moore has been at Baylor since 2000 and has over 900 career wins but gets his 800th with the Lady Bears.

"Its nice to get there and finally get that monkey off your bat. I certainly don't take credit for that myself, I'm just a blessed man to be in one place to be able to do that."

The Lady Bears are back at home at 2 p.m. on Saturday against Kansas.