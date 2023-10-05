Baylor Softball coach Glenn Moore named Big 12 Co-Coach of the Year

Three Baylor Softball players were also named to All-Big 12 teams during the 2023 All-Big Softball postseason awards.

WACO, Texas — It is a big week for Baylor Softball. Not only were three of the Bears selected to All-Big 12 teams, head coach Glenn Moore was selected as the Big 12 Co-Coach of the Year.

Moore was announced for the honor during the 2023 All-Big 12 Softball postseason awards by the conference office, marking the first time he has been named as a conference coach of the year.

Through a coaching career spanning 27 years, Moore has been the head coach of the Baylor Softball team for 23 seasons, leading the Bears to over 1,000 wins throughout his time in Waco. He is currently the winningest coach in Baylor Athletics history.

So far in the 2023 season, Moore has led the Baylor Bears to a 39-win regular season and a program-best six top-5 wins.

In addition to Moore's honor, three Baylor Softball players were also named as All-Big 12 selections, with Shaylon Govan being unanimously named to the All-Big 12 First Team, Dariana Orme being named to the Second Team and RyLee Crandall being chosen for the Freshman Team.

Govan currently leads the Bears with a .380 batting average, 11 home runs and 50 RBIs. She is the first Bear to reach double-digit home runs since 2019 and set a single season record with seven sacrifice hits.

Govan also leads the Big 12 in walks while holding a .519 on-base percentage. Govan was named Big 12 Conference Player of the Week after hitting a three-run home run to propel the Bears to victory in their win over No. 1 Oklahoma.

Dariana Orme currently leads the Big 12 in innings pitched, with 148, and is third in the conference in strikeouts and shutouts at 126 and 6 respectively.

In the 2023 season alone, Orme pitched the first seven-inning perfect game in program history and threw a no-hitter against then-No. 21 ranked Maryland. Orme earned three Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors and one National Pitcher of the Week awards in the 2023 season as well.

Freshman pitcher Crandall was also unanimously selected to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team, and is tied for second in the conference with 15 wins and three top-5 wins. She earned her first conference weekly award after pitching two complete games against No. 5 Texas.