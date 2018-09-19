WACO, Texas – Baylor softball will face the McLennan Community College Highlassies for a Thursday afternoon scrimmage at 5 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.

All home fall games are free and open to the public, with fans encouraged to take advantage of the free opportunity to see a preview of the upcoming 2019 season squad.

The Lady Bears and Highlassies will play a 10-inning exhibition, with BU expecting to rotate through a number of different pitchers and position players, with nine newcomers on the roster.

BU is coming off a 38-18 campaign in 2018, concluding its season in the NCAA College Station Regional.

