WACO, Texas — Baylor softball travels to Utah for the first time in program history to take part in the Red Desert Classic in St. George, Utah. Lady Bears will face Southern Utah, Notre Dame, Utah Valley and CSU Bakersfield.

Baylor is a combined 2-1 against the rest of the field as their previous encounters against Southern Utah and Notre Dame came in 1997.

Over the weekend, the Lady Bears topped off the Baylor Invitational with a 4-3 win in eight innings over No. 10 Lousiana. It marked the second loss of the season for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Sidney Holman pitched a complete game against Louisiana and gave up three runs off five hits with seven strikeouts to move to 5-2 on the season.

Baylor is 270-99 over the last 7 seasons, averaging over 38 wins per season since 2013.

Lady Bears will open the Red Desert Classic on Friday against Southern Utah at 4pm CT.