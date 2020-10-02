WACO, Texas — Baylor softball’s home opener against Abilene Christian has been postponed to Thursday because of expected inclement weather in the area. The game was supposed to be played Tuesday.

The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Getterman Stadium. Fans will get their first look at the 2020 team as well as the new video board going up in center field.

Season and single-game tickets are now on sale on Baylor's website or by calling 254-710-1000.

