WACO, Texas – Baylor softball continues through its fall schedule with a 5 p.m. matchup with Navarro College on Thursday, Oct. 11, before facing Texas A&M-Commerce in a 2 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday, Oct. 13, with both games played at Getterman Stadium.

All home fall games are free and open to the public, with fans encouraged to take advantage of the free opportunity to see a preview of the upcoming 2019 season squad.

Both of the week’s home contests will be streamed for free on Facebook.com/BaylorSoftball, allowing fans that are unable to make it out to the stadium to tune in and see the Lady Bears in action.

BU is coming off a 38-18 campaign in 2018, concluding its season in the NCAA College Station Regional.

For all updates and an inside look at the program, follow @BaylorSoftball on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

