Baylor softball ready for regional round game against South Alabama

The Lady Bears are a No. 2 seed in the Gainesville regional of the NCAA Tournament despite dropping last six-straight games.

WACO, Texas — For the first time in three years Baylor softball is on its way to the NCAA Tournament, picked as a No. 2 seed in the Gainesville Regional.

The last time Baylor played post-season softball was in 2018, and the year before that the season ended with a trip to the College Softball World Series. The seniors on the current roster were freshman on that team.

The City of Gainesville and the Baylor Lady Bears have some history, it's the place they were waiting to play when the world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's ironic that we left out of Gainesville, and that's where we're headed back to now," said Baylor Head Coach Glenn Moore, whose team earned its 14th NCAA regional bid in the last 18 years. "To get a chance to play down there is very rewarding and exciting to us as well."

The Lady Bears have lost their last six-straight games, which includes going winless in the Big 12 Tournament last weekend.

"We're here now so I think the girls can take a sigh of relief and hopefully that will help us play more relaxed," said Moore.

In the Gainesville Regional Baylor will play the No. 3 seed South Alabama on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and then play either the top-seed Florida, or the No. 4 South Florida in its second game.

Moore said they will go with senior pitcher Gia Rodini on Friday.

"With this many upperclassmen on the team they expect to win, they aren't just happy to be going," said Moore. "We can't risk getting into a loser bracket because we know who the top seed is, with our lack of depth in the bullpen it would take a near miracle to get out of that."

With the seniors on the squad not sure if their previous game against OU would end their college career, Taylor Ellis gave a speech to the team as motivation and as a reminder to leave it all on the field.

"For a lot of people it was any other game but for the seniors was a reality that it may be our last game," said Ellis who was on the 2017 WS team. "So I said go out there and leave no regrets."