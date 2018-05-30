OKLAHOMA CITY – Baylor's Jessie Scroggins was named the 10th All-American in Baylor history, voted to the National Fastpitch Coaches Assocation (NFCA) All-America first team, announced by the organization on Wednesday afternoon during a press conference at the Women’s College World Series.

Scroggins is just the second Lady Bear to earn a first team selection in program history, joining Whitney Canion (2014) as the only two Lady Bears to earn the distinction.

She ended her Baylor career with a tremendous senior season, closing out her run at BU with the single-season batting average record of .461, a full 31 points higher than the previous record, set in 2017 by Lindsey Cargill (.430).

Scroggins made a name for herself early in her career as one of the nation’s top defensive centerfielders, regularly featured in highlight reels on the nightly news and culminating in being the first outfielder to earn the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year (2017).

Her offense grew by leaps and bounds, improving her batting average by exactly 200 points from her freshman to her senior season.

The Lakewood, Calif., native shattered the program’s career hits record (277) and multi-hit games mark (86), finishing her senior season with the fifth-highest batting average in the country and third-most hits (88).

Scroggins has transitioned from her collegiate career into a professional one, signing a two-year contract to play with the National Professional Fastpitch on the Chicago Bandits after being drafted No. 15 overall in the NPF Draft.

“Jessie has long established herself as one of the top outfielders to ever play the game and this year she matched it with an amazing offensive performance,” said Baylor head coach Glenn Moore. “She was fun to watch.”

Baylor's program has now had 10 All-Americans and Scroggins’ selection marks the 13th honor overall, with Brette Reagan as Baylor’s only three-time selection and Whitney Canion a two-time honoree.

After Cargill took home All-America recognition in 2017, Scroggins’ 2018 selection gives Baylor All-America honors in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2014-2015 when Whitney Canion and Shelby Friudenberg went back-to-back earning the top honors.

Scroggins was an All-Big 12 first team selection and an All-NFCA Region first team selection.

