Baylor takes down Iowa State in come from behind victory

After 3 weeks off the No. 2 Bears remain perfect despite slow start

WACO, Texas — After three weeks off due to COVID-19 issues within the Baylor men's basketball program, the Bears were back on the court Tuesday night taking on Iowa State.

Despite not taking the lead until 4:26 remaining in the game, Baylor was able to hold off Iowa State winning 77-75.

The Bears got off to a very slow start allowing the Cyclones to take a 17 point lead with just over six-minutes remaining in the first half. Baylor would claw its way back heading into the break down just 37-32, Adam Flagler led the team with 12 first half points.

The second half looked a lot stronger on both sides of the floor for the Bears, going on a 9-0 run and cutting the Iowa State lead to just two points.

Baylor tied the game at 58 with just under eight-minutes to play thanks to a Flagler three and did not take its first lead until there was 4:26 remaining in the game.

Flager led the Bears with 22 points, followed by Jared Butler with 18 and MaCio Teague with 14. As for the Cyclones it was a dominant performance from Tyler Harris and Rasir Bolton who scored 22 and 24 points, respectively.

Baylor was without key forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua due to coronavirus protocols.