Baylor takes down Iowa State in come from behind victory

WACO, Texas — After three weeks off due to COVID-19 issues within the Baylor men's basketball program, the Bears were back on the court Tuesday night taking on Iowa State.
Despite not taking the lead until 4:26 remaining in the game, Baylor was able to hold off Iowa State winning 77-75.
The Bears got off to a very slow start allowing the Cyclones to take a 17 point lead with just over six-minutes remaining in the first half. Baylor would claw its way back heading into the break down just 37-32, Adam Flagler led the team with 12 first half points.
The second half looked a lot stronger on both sides of the floor for the Bears, going on a 9-0 run and cutting the Iowa State lead to just two points.
Baylor tied the game at 58 with just under eight-minutes to play thanks to a Flagler three and did not take its first lead until there was 4:26 remaining in the game.
Flager led the Bears with 22 points, followed by Jared Butler with 18 and MaCio Teague with 14. As for the Cyclones it was a dominant performance from Tyler Harris and Rasir Bolton who scored 22 and 24 points, respectively.
Baylor was without key forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua due to coronavirus protocols.
The Bears remain unbeaten improving to 18-0 on the season. Next up for Baylor they'll travel to Kansas to take on the No. 17 Jayhawks, that game has a tip-off set for 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.