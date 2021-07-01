x
No. 2 Baylor wins big over Oklahoma at the Ferrell Center

Baylor remains unbeaten after a 76-61 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday evening
Credit: Niki Lattarulo

WACO, Texas — The No. 2 Baylor Bears welcomed (6-2) Oklahoma to the Ferrell Center on Saturday Night, looking to remain in the group of just 10 teams nationwide that are undefeated. 

The Bears entered Wednesday's game 9-0 coming off their toughest match-up of the season so far at Iowa State, shooting just 4 of 19 from three. Baylor looked far more comfortable Wednesday, starting fast against the Sooners.

MaCio Teague put the Bears on the board first with a three and had eight points just four minutes into the game. Baylor jumped to a 16-2 lead over the Sooners with just over 13 minutes remaining in the first half. 

The Sooners were able to claw back going on an 8-2 run down just 28-23 with over 5 minutes to play in the half. 

The Bears went into the half shooting 6 for 10 from beyond the arc and up 42-25. MaCio Teague had a game high 12 points at the break. 

In a game that was predicted to come down to which team was hot from beyond the arc, absolutely did. The Bears shot 42% from 3 with MaCio Teague hitting 4, and the Sooners were ice cold from downtown. Baylor's defense held OU to just 61 points only 12 came from the 3-point line. 

This game was a full team win for the Bears as the bench put up 40 points. MaCio Teague had a game high 17 points, followed by Matthew Mayer (16) and Adam Flagler (15). 

The Bears beat Oklahoma 76-61 the final, this win marks Scott Drew's 372 division 1 win passing his father Homer Drew's all time record.

Baylor joins just Michigan as the only two power 5 teams to remain undefeated. 

Next up for Baylor they'll travel to Fort Worth to face the Horned Frogs, tipoff is set for 2 p.m. 

 