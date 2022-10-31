Baylor TE Drake Dabney requires surgery to repair broken fibula

Drake Dabney sustained a leg injury in Baylor's 45-17 win at Texas Tech on Saturday.

WACO, Texas — Baylor tight end Drake Dabney will likely miss the remainder of the 2022 college football season after suffering a broken fibula in Saturday's game.

On Monday, Oct. 31 Baylor head coach Dave Aranda told reporters Dabney would have surgery that day to repair the broken fibula.

Dave Aranda says Drake Dabney broke his fibula and he is having surgery today. @kcensports #Baylor #SicEm https://t.co/QiejjIwRZo — Matt Lively (@mattblively) October 31, 2022

Dabney was carted off the field in the first half following a catch in Lubbock.

The junior from Cypress, Texas, made two catches Saturday for 12 yards before his injury. Dabney has 16 catches for 173 yards on the season.

Dabney caught social media attention in Baylor's 31-24 win at Iowa State on Sept. 24th for hurdling a Cyclone defender while picking up a first down after a catch in the third quarter.