Baylor sharp-shooter Teague declares for draft

WACO, Texas — As expected, a fourth Baylor Bear joined the list of players declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Thursday, Baylor sharp-shooting guard MaCio Teague announced on Twitter he had declared for this summer's draft and will sign with an agent. The announcement officially ends his collegiate career.

Teague played two seasons at Baylor from 2019-21 after transferring from UNC-Asheville.

He averaged 14.9 points per game during his Baylor career, shooting 37.4% from three in his two seasons in Waco.

Teague scored 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-3 from behind the arc in Baylor's National Championship Game win over Gonzaga on April 5.

In his announcement, Teague said, "Being a national champion has always been a dream of mine and I knew when I decided to come back to Baylor for another season, we were going to achieve that."

Thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime pic.twitter.com/10EjwVIlaz — MaCio Teague (@_MrDoWork) April 29, 2021

Teague is the fourth Baylor player to declare for this summer's draft, after Davion Mitchell, Matthew Mayer and Mark Vital. Mitchell signed with an agent after his stock soared during this spring's NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

Mayer is expected to return to Baylor, while Vital's indicated he will not return to Baylor but hasn't announced whether he's signing with an agent.

Jared Butler, who has started alongside Teague since 2019, hasn't yet made an announcement to declare for the draft.