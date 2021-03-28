Baylor teams' Elite Eight tip times announced

Baylor is the first school since 2017 to have its men's and women's teams play in the Elite Eight in the same season.

SAN ANTONIO — Baylor University is the first school since 2017 to have both its men's and women's basketball teams advance to the Elite Eight in the same season.

Baylor men beat Villanova in the Sweet 16 on Saturday night 62-51 to punch its ticket to the Elite 8 to take on Arkansas.

Game Details

Monday, March 29

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Arkansas

CBS at 8:57 p.m. CT

Lucas Oil Stadium – Unity (South)

The Lady Bears beat Michigan in overtime by a final score of 78-75 to advance to their 10th Elite 8 where they will take on UConn.

Game Details

Monday, March 29

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 1 UConn

ESPN at 6 p.m. CT

Alamodome