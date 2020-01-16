WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears are expected to hire LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as their new head football coach, according to multiple reports.

Aranda replaces Matt Rhule, who last week left to become the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. The 43-year old has been in Baton Rouge for four seasons, arriving from Wisconsin as one of the top defensive minds in college football and now sits as the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football at $2.5 million annually.

Aranda is the second high-profile LSU assistant to leave the Tigers. Passing game coordinator Joe Brady joined Rhule as an offensive coordinator for the Panthers.