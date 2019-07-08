WACO, Texas — Baylor will open the 2020 football season against and SEC foe.
Wednesday, Baylor Athletics announced it will open the 2020 season against Ole Miss in the Advocare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston.
It's the second meeting between the two programs. The previous was a 21-10 Baylor win in 1975.
“We received tremendous support from the Baylor Family in the 2018 Texas Bowl win, and we’re really excited to return to Houston for a third consecutive season in 2020,” athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a press release.
The Bears have seen recent success in Houston, having just beat Vanderbilt on the same field in the 2018 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, 45-38.
In addition, Baylor added a 2021 non-conference game against Texas Southern, the first meeting between the two programs. That addition means Baylor's non-conference scheduling is complete through 2023:
2020:
Sept. 5 - vs. Ole Miss at NRG Stadium in Houston
Sept. 12 - vs. Louisiana Tech
Sept. 19 - vs. Incarnate Word
2021:
Sept. 4 - at Texas State
Sept. 11 - vs. Texas Southern
Oct. 16 - vs. BYU
2022:
Sept. 3 - vs. Louisiana Tech
Sept. 10 - at BYU
Sept. 17 - vs. Texas State
2023:
Sept. 2 - vs. Texas State
Sept. 9 - vs. Utah
Sept. 16 - at Louisiana Tech
Other scheduled non-conference matchups:
Sept. 14, 2024 - at Utah
Aug. 30, 2025 - vs. Auburn
Sept. 5, 2026 - at Auburn
Sept. 11, 2027 - vs. Oregon
Sept. 2, 2028 - vs. North Texas
Sept. 9, 2028 - at Oregon
Sept. 1, 2029 - at North Texas