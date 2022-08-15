Baylor gets Top-10 nod in preseason AP Top 25

The reigning Big 12 Champions are a unanimous Top-10 team opening the 2022 college football season.

WACO, Texas — The preseason AP Top 25 was released Monday and the reigning Big 12 Conference champions are among the nation's top teams, once again.

The Baylor Bears are ranked 10th in the first installment of the rankings for the 2022 college football season.

According to College Poll Tracker, Baylor was ranked as high as seventh, by two voters, and only one voter had the Bears unranked.

The Bears are the second-highest-ranked Big 12 team in the poll and in the state of Texas. Below is the full AP Top 25 for the first week of the college football season.

Preseason AP Top 25

Alabama (54 1st-place votes) Ohio State (6) Georgia (3) Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State N.C. State USC Michigan State Miami (FL) Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

The SEC leads the way with six teams in the rankings, including the reigning national champion, Georgia, and reigning national runner-up, Alabama, in the top three spots.

The current Big 12 Conference has three teams ranked, all in the top 10. Three of the four members joining the conference in July 2023 are also in the Top 25.

The top five schools receiving votes but not in the Top 25 are Tennessee, Texas, Iowa, Penn State and LSU.