Baylor top-ranked team in preseason coaches' poll

The USA Today preseason coaches' poll was released Thursday and the Bears were top dogs.

WACO, Texas — When the USA Today Coaches' Poll released its preseason Top 25 on Thursday, fans of the Baylor green and gold were elated.

Baylor was the top-ranked team in the country according to the poll, just ahead of Gonzaga. The Bulldogs out-rank the Bears in the Associated Press' preseason poll.

Baylor Gonzaga Villanova Virginia Kansas Iowa Wisconsin Duke Kentucky Illinois Creighton Michigan State Texas Tech Tennessee West Virginia North Carolina Arizona State Houston Florida State Oregon UCLA Texas Rutgers Ohio State Alabama

Baylor returns several key players, including G Jared Butler who received first-team preseason All-American honors from the AP on Wednesday.