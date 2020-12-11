Baylor top-ranked team in preseason coaches' poll

WACO, Texas — When the USA Today Coaches' Poll released its preseason Top 25 on Thursday, fans of the Baylor green and gold were elated.
Baylor was the top-ranked team in the country according to the poll, just ahead of Gonzaga. The Bulldogs out-rank the Bears in the Associated Press' preseason poll.
- Baylor
- Gonzaga
- Villanova
- Virginia
- Kansas
- Iowa
- Wisconsin
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Illinois
- Creighton
- Michigan State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
- North Carolina
- Arizona State
- Houston
- Florida State
- Oregon
- UCLA
- Texas
- Rutgers
- Ohio State
- Alabama
Baylor returns several key players, including G Jared Butler who received first-team preseason All-American honors from the AP on Wednesday.
The Bears open the 2020-21 season at the Empire Classic in Uncasville, Connecticut, Nov. 25th against Arizona State.