
Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Sports

Baylor top-ranked team in preseason coaches' poll

The USA Today preseason coaches' poll was released Thursday and the Bears were top dogs.
Credit: Kurtis Quillin/KCEN
Jared Butler (12) drives into the paint during a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game between No. 2 Baylor and Iowa State at the Ferrell Center in Waco on Jan. 15, 2020. Baylor won, 68-55, its 13th straight win.

WACO, Texas — When the USA Today Coaches' Poll released its preseason Top 25 on Thursday, fans of the Baylor green and gold were elated.

Baylor was the top-ranked team in the country according to the poll, just ahead of Gonzaga. The Bulldogs out-rank the Bears in the Associated Press' preseason poll.

  1. Baylor
  2. Gonzaga
  3. Villanova
  4. Virginia
  5. Kansas
  6. Iowa
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Duke
  9. Kentucky
  10. Illinois
  11. Creighton
  12. Michigan State
  13. Texas Tech
  14. Tennessee
  15. West Virginia
  16. North Carolina
  17. Arizona State
  18. Houston
  19. Florida State
  20. Oregon
  21. UCLA
  22. Texas
  23. Rutgers
  24. Ohio State
  25. Alabama

Baylor returns several key players, including G Jared Butler who received first-team preseason All-American honors from the AP on Wednesday.

The Bears open the 2020-21 season at the Empire Classic in Uncasville, Connecticut, Nov. 25th against Arizona State.

