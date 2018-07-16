FRISCO, Texas - Football season is officially here!

Big 12 Media Days kicked off bright and early Monday morning.

Baylor University was the topic of conversation in Commissioner Bob Bowlsby’s State of the Big 12 Address.

Bowlsby praised Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades and University President Linda Livingstone for doing a great job working with the Big 12.

A story came out Sunday that Baylor was worried about the school’s membership with the Big 12, as the sexual assault scandal unfolded.

In 2017, the conference docked Baylor 25 percent of future revenue.

As far as the NCAA conducting its own investigation, Bowlsby said he didn’t have any information on the time frame, but the NCAA does keep him informed.

"We are doing a verification process that is not an investigation. It's a verification of the 105 recommendations that Pepper Hamilton put forward,” Bowlsby said. “We are still in the process of doing that and I expect that we'll bring it to a close in the not so distant future."

Bowlsby said they will issue a written report when it’s all said and done.

© 2018 KCEN