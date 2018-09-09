San Antonio — A strong performance on the game's first possession set an early tone for the Baylor Bears.

Baylor beat UTSA 37-20 in a rare road game against a Group of 5 school. The win makes Baylor 2-0 with one nonconference game remaining.

The Roadrunners received the opening kickoff before the Baylor defense forced a 3-and-out.

Then, to cap off BU's first drive, Charlie Brewer connected with a wide-open Jamychal Hasty from 3 yards to make it 7-0, with the PAT.

Derek Thomas then intercepted a pass on UTSA's next drive, setting up a 47-yard Conner Martin field goal to push the lead to 10-0.

The Runners would add a pair of field goals before a lob pass from Brewer to Denzel Mims pushed the lead to 17-6.

Just under the 2-minute mark, Martin connected on a 32-yard field goal in spite of drawing a Running into the Kicker flag, which coach Matt Rhule declined.

A drive Rhule described as "too aggressive," for BU led to UTSA's first touchdown coming with a mere 9 seconds until halftime and keeping it a one-score game heading into the break.

Brewer would find pay dirt once more through the air, on a 7-yard strike to a sliding Jalen Hurd in the front corner of the endzone to push the lead back to two scores.

Hasty would add a 1-yard exclamation point with 1:29 left.

Brewer finished 24/34 passing for 328 yards and 3 TD's while Jalan McClendon added 39 yards on 3/6 passing.

In total, Baylor amassed 494 yards of total offense with the air strike accouting for 403.

Up next, the Bears close nonconference play against Duke at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15th at McLane Stadium in Waco.

© 2018 KCEN