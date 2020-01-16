WACO, Texas — Baylor track & field is set to open the 2020 indoor campaign Friday and Saturday at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa.

“It’s a new season with new hopes, dreams and goals,” head coach Todd Harbour said. “We’re excited to go to Iowa. It was a great meet for us last year. We’re taking a good group up there. It’s a good place to start. We’re excited about Iowa hosting us again. It’s a really quality meet.”

The Baylor men’s team enters the indoor season ranked No. 18 in the country in the USTFCCCA preseason rankings, highlighted by five returning All-Americans and multiple All-Big 12 honorees.

KC Lightfoot, fresh off an appearance at the 2019 World Championships, is back as a reigning two-time All-American and double Big 12 Champion (indoor & outdoor). Howard Fields III, Matthew Moorer and Jayson Baldridge are returning All-Americans and Big 12 Champions on the 4x400-meter relay, and All-American/Big 12 Champion Maxwell Willis is back for his senior season with the Bears.

Jalen Seals, Cole Hardan, TJ Sugg, Isaiah Cunningham, Riley Richards, Alec Atteberry, and Ian Braxton also boast All-Big 12 accolades. University of Washington transfer Ryan Croson, voted a team captain by his peers along with Baldridge and Hardan, adds depth to the 4x400-meter relay after sitting out last season.

On the women’s side, the Bears enter the season as preseason No. 31 with two returning All-Americans and several All-Big 12 selections.

Aaliyah Miller and Sydney Washington are back after earning All-America honors and winning a Big 12 Championship in the 4x4 a season ago, and Morgan Stewart also returns with a Big 12 Championship on her resume. All-Big 12 performers on the Bears’ roster include Alex Madlock, Sarah Yocum, Moorea Long, Kennedy Bailey, Tuesdi Tidwell, Caira Pettway, Jhane’ King, Demitra Carter and Alyssa Miller. Washington, Miller, Madlock and Tidwell were voted team captains by their teammates.

“We’re excited about our returnees,” Harbour said. “With our All-Americans and Big 12 Champions returning, we have a good group there with good leadership. We also have an outstanding freshman class. It’s always a learning curve, but it’s a good group, so we’re excited to see what they can do this weekend.”

College opponents competing this weekend in Iowa are Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin.

“This first meet, we’re really focused on where we are and where we need to go,” Harbour said. “We know we’re not where we’re going to be six weeks from now, but we always want to get off to a good start. Hopefully, we did what we were supposed to do over the break. We’re jumping into the fire fast because this is a good meet.”



