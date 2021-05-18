Baylor Lady Bear guards Trinity Oliver, Moon Ursin enter transfer portal

A Baylor spokesperson confirmed the news to 6 Sports on Tuesday.

WACO, Texas — Two Baylor Lady Bear guards have entered the transfer portal.

Tuesday, a Baylor team spokesperson confirmed to 6 Sports that guards Trinity Oliver and Moon Ursin had entered the transfer portal.

Ursin, a fan-favorite, averaged 12.6 points per game during the 2020-21 season, her first in the everyday starting lineup. She also averaged 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a fourth-year junior.

During her first three seasons in Waco, Ursin averaged 4.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game.

Oliver averaged 4.4 points per game as a fourth-year junior in the 20-21 season, starting 28 of 31 games.

In her first three years at Baylor, she averaged 2.0 points per game and 1.6 rebounds while playing 58 games off the bench.

At the same time, Chrislyn Carr, a high-profile transfer guard from Texas Tech who had announced she was transferring to Baylor, has announced she is now headed to Syracuse. Carr played five games, starting all five, as a junior at Texas Tech in the 2020-21 season before entering the transfer portal.

The trio join highly-touted recruit in the class of 2020 Hannah Gusters to transfer from the Waco campus following the departure of longtime coach and Naismith Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey for LSU. Gusters later announced she would follow Mulkey to Baton Rouge.