WACO, Texas – Perennial women’s basketball powers Baylor and UConn announced Wednesday that the programs will extend the series with a home-and-home matchup beginning next season, after UConn visits Waco in the upcoming 2018-19 campaign Jan. 3.

The Bears will play in Storrs, Conn. in the 2019-20 season, and the Huskies will return to Waco for the 2020-2021 season. Dates will be determined at a later time.

UConn leads the all-time series 4-2, and in the last meeting UConn beat Baylor 72-61 Nov. 17, 2016 in Storrs. The Lady Bears last defeated UConn 76-70, Feb. 18, 2013 on the road, and BU’s only win over the Huskies in Waco came Dec. 18, 2011, 66-61.

This season’s matchup will air on ESPN Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.

