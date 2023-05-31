Baylor University's Shaylon Govan named NFCA All-American

Shaylon Govan became the 11th All-American in Baylor softball history.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — Baylor infielder Shaylon Govan's name will be displayed at Getterman Stadium for generations to see.

On Wednesday, Govan was named a second-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Govan is the first Baylor All-American since Jessie Scroggins in 2018 and the seventh of 11 All-American Bears to be second team or higher.

A sophomore from the Houston area, Govan hit for a .369 average in her first season at Baylor, after transferring from Stephen F. Austin, to go with 11 home runs and 54 RBIs.

She's the first Bear to hit double-digit home runs since 2019.

Govan also led the Big 12 in walks and reached base more than half of her plate appearances.