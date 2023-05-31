Baylor University's Shaylon Govan named NFCA All-American

WACO, Texas — Baylor infielder Shaylon Govan's name will be displayed at Getterman Stadium for generations to see.
On Wednesday, Govan was named a second-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Govan is the first Baylor All-American since Jessie Scroggins in 2018 and the seventh of 11 All-American Bears to be second team or higher.
A sophomore from the Houston area, Govan hit for a .369 average in her first season at Baylor, after transferring from Stephen F. Austin, to go with 11 home runs and 54 RBIs.
She's the first Bear to hit double-digit home runs since 2019.
Govan also led the Big 12 in walks and reached base more than half of her plate appearances.
The Bears won 40 games for the first time since 2017 and returned to the NCAA Tournament after missing it in 2022.