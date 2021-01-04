Baylor University junior competing in August National Women's Amateur

Gurleen Kaur is one of 82 women who qualified and are competing in the event.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Baylor University student Gurleen Kaur was one of more than 80 women who teed off in the Augusta National Women's Amateur in Georgia.

Kaur, a college junior, just competed in the second round of the event, and her first time participating after she wasn't able to last year.

According to the Augusta National Women's Amateur website, Kaur appeared in North and South Women's Amateur Championship and advanced to the first round of match play at the U.S. Women's Amateur last summer. She began the fall 2020 season with wins at the Schooner Fall Classic and Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational, her biography on the website states.

“It’s a blessing to be here. I was supposed to be here last year and to be able to finally be here is amazing," Kaur said. "Being able to play tomorrow is going to be a dream come true. Even though the golf didn’t go the way that I wanted, I’m still so happy to be here.”

Kaur is a business major and Houston native and won her first collegiate event at The Bruzzy Challenge and finished the year with three more top 10 results, according to the website. She also advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2018 U.S. Women's Amateur Championship.

As for her round tomorrow, she's looking forward to specific holes - and the food.

“Definitely 11 and 12. Maybe 16 also – just hitting those shots," she said. "And the food. I’ve heard the food is great. Just being able to play somewhere that amazing and with so much history. It’s going to be amazing.”