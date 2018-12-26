HOUSTON, Texas — The Baylor Bears are looking for their third straight bowl win when they take on Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.

Baylor has won 12 bowls in program history compared to Vanderbilt's five total bowl wins.

Both teams missed out on bowl games in 2017 and enter tomorrow's game with identical 6-6 records.

Baylor had to win its final game against Texas Tech to become bowl eligible. Vanderbilt beat Ole Miss and Tennessee in its final two games to get to secure eligibility.

Both head coaches spoke with the media today, and Matt Rhule said his team's opponent will bring unique challenges to the game.

"They are going to be a huddle team, break the formation," Rhule said. "They will be different for us. You need a quarterback to run those kind of offenses who can get you in and out of plays, and Kyle [Shurmur] does it at a really high level. Defensively, they do a lot of different things. They are going to challenge you schematically, but at the end of the day I just think they are a complete, well-coached team. They complement each other really well and you can see that when they play."

Vanderbilt's Derek Mason had high praise for Baylor as well.

"I'm really impressed with Matt Rhule," Mason said. "I know Coach Rhule, and I know what he walked into. I know what he encountered, and what he's been able to do in a short amount of time is worked towards pushing that program back to relevance, and that's no easy task... They have got some offensive weapons. They play solid on defense led by defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who I've known for 20-plus years."

Mason said he is looking forward to competing against Rhule's team again.

"I know offense, defense and special teams-- they are going to be prepared to play," Mason said. "I coached against Coach Rhule my first game at Vanderbilt when he was at Temple, and they gave us all we can handle. I know his teams are going to be prepared. He's a great coach and looking forward to the competition.”

The Texas Bowl kicks off on Thursday at 8 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.

© 2018 KCEN