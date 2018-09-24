LEXINGTON, Ky. — After opening up Big 12 action with a 1-1 record, Baylor volleyball was listed at No. 21 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Poll, released Monday afternoon.

Baylor dropped its conference opener with a 3-1 loss to Texas Tech in Waco on Wednesday then took a five-set win over Iowa State in Ames on Saturday.

The Bears (9-4, 1-1 Big 12) are ranked for the 32nd time in program history and have been listed in the poll for 11 straight weeks dating back to the 2017 season.

Baylor is the second-highest ranked Big 12 team behind No. 4 Texas.

No. 21 Baylor continues Big 12 action against fourth-ranked Texas Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin. The match will be live on the Longhorn Network.

Baylor in the 2018 AVCA Poll:

Preseason – No. 16

Aug. 27 – No. 12

Sept. 3 – No. 15

Sept. 10 – No. 18

Sept. 17 – No. 19

