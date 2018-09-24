IRVING, Texas — After breaking a program record on Saturday, sophomore Yossiana Pressley was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Pressley earns a program-leading 11th career weekly honor from the conference and her second award this season. She set a single-season Baylor record in 2017 with five Offensive Player of the Week distinctions and four Freshman of the Week awards.

The Cypress, Texas native was the top attacker in the Big 12 last week, averaging 6.11 kills per set and 6.33 points per set in the first two matches of conference action.

In the Bears’ 3-2 road win over Iowa State on Saturday, Pressley set a school record with a career-high 39 kills on a .390 attack efficiency. She became the first Bear since Stevie Nicholas in 2001 to record over 35 kills in a match.

Pressley was one kill short of tying the Big 12 single-match record set in 1997.

Pressley recorded two double-doubles last week after adding 13 digs against the Cyclones and then posted 16 kills and 11 digs vs. Texas Tech last Wednesday.

Pressley is the second Bear to be honored this season after redshirt junior Shelly Fanning was named the Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Aug. 27. The 2017 squad compiled a program-record 15 honors in a single season.

No. 21 Baylor faces its fourth ranked opponent of the season with a 7 p.m. CT matchup against No. 4 Texas Wednesday at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin.

The Baylor-UT match on Friday will be live on Longhorn Network, and a live audio stream will be available to subscribers at BaylorBears.com.

2018 BIG 12 WEEKLY HONORS

Aug. 27 – Shelly Fanning (co-offensive)

Sept. 10 – Yossiana Pressley (offensive)

Sept. 24 – Yossiana Pressley (offensive)

