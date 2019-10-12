WACO, Texas — Baylor volleyball’s Yossiana Pressley was voted Player of the Year. Also, Ryan McGuyre earned Coach of the Year as the 2019 American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I Southwest Region Teams were announced Tuesday morning by the AVCA.

Pressley was joined by senior Shelly Stafford and junior Hannah Lockin on the All-Region Team. Pressley and Stafford are now three-time honorees while Lockin earns her second distinction.

Pressley, a Cypress native, led the Big 12 in kills and points per set for the third consecutive year to earn Player of the Year. She ranks top 10 in three offensive categories, including second in the nation in kills per set (5.42).

Stafford leads the team in hitting percentage (.375) and has 11 double-digit kill matches in the middle. She is currently eighth all-time in career blocks with 407 at Baylor.

Lockin earned her second region honor after initially being named to the list in 2017. The Big 12 Setter of the Year leads the league in assists per set (11.42) and has a team-high 12 double-doubles this season.

McGuyre earned his second Coach of the Year honor this season after guiding the program to its first Big 12 Championship, first No. 1 AVCA national ranking and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. BU advanced to the NCAA Regional Semifinals for the second time in school history with a 3-0 win over USC last Saturday.

Up next, all three Bears will be considered for a spot on one of the 14-member First, Second or Third Team All-American teams voted on by the AVCA membership and announced next week.

No. 1 Baylor will face No. 16 seed and 14th-ranked Purdue in the NCAA Regional Semifinals on Friday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU. A win would advance BU to the Regional Final for the first time in program history.

DIVISION 1 SOUTHWEST REGION AWARDS:

All-Region First Team –

** Shelly Stafford, RSr.

** Yossiana Pressley, Jr.

* Hannah Lockin, Jr.

Region Player of the Year: Yossiana Pressley

Region Coach of the Year: Ryan McGuyre

**Three-time All-Region First Team selection

*Two-time All-Region First Team selection