Baylor volleyball All-American outside hitter Katie Staiger has been named a 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year award nominee, announced by the NCAA Thursday afternoon.

Soccer’s Precious Akanyirige is BU’s second nominee for the prestigious award.

Staiger, a 2016 AVCA Second Team All-American, wrapped up her final season with the Bears in 2017 and guided the team to its program-best second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and best-ever finish in Big 12 play.

During her redshirt senior season, Staiger became the all-time Baylor kills leader in the rally scoring era and posted the second-most kills in program history with 1,700 during her collegiate career. She is only one of three Bears to appear in back-to-back NCAA postseason berths.

Staiger was a two-time unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection, a two-time All-Region selection and a seven-time Big 12 Player of the Week.

In the classroom, Staiger earned her undergraduate degree in sports, sponsorship and sales and recently obtained her master’s degree in business administration. During her time on the team, she was a four-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection and nine-time Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll member.

She is currently the Associate Director of Business Operations with Baylor Athletics.

A record-breaking 581 female college athletes were nominated for the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

The NCAA Woman of the Year award, established in 1991, honors graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

The nominees competed in 20 different women’s sports across all three NCAA divisions, including 251 from Division I, 131 from Division II and 199 from Division III. A program-record 170 were multisport athletes in college.

Conferences now will select up to two nominees each from the pool of school nominees. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.

From the Top 30, the selection committee determines the top three honorees from each division and announces the nine finalists in September. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then chooses the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year from those nine.

The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated and the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced at the annual award ceremony Oct. 28 in Indianapolis.

