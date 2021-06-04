Baylor leads Gonzaga at halftime of National Championship Game

Baylor is 20 minutes from its first men's basketball national championship.

INDIANAPOLIS — After expecting a back-and-forth affair, Scott Drew's gray and gold-clad team had other ideas.

At halftime of the men's basketball national championship game, Baylor leads Gonzaga 47-36 inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor jumped out to a 9-0 lead early in the game before Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard split a pair of shooting-foul free throws.

Jared Butler was in double-digit scoring with eight minutes until the half as the Bears started a perfect 5-of-5 from three-point range Monday night.