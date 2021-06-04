x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Sports

Baylor leads Gonzaga at halftime of National Championship Game

Baylor is 20 minutes from its first men's basketball national championship.
Credit: AP
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) drives to the basket ahead of Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — After expecting a back-and-forth affair, Scott Drew's gray and gold-clad team had other ideas.

At halftime of the men's basketball national championship game, Baylor leads Gonzaga 47-36 inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor jumped out to a 9-0 lead early in the game before Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard split a pair of shooting-foul free throws.

Jared Butler was in double-digit scoring with eight minutes until the half as the Bears started a perfect 5-of-5 from three-point range Monday night.

For the first time in the Final Four, Davion Mitchell committed two turnovers with about four minutes left in the half which led to a 6-0 Gonzaga run to cut the Baylor lead from 19 to 12.

Related Articles