WACO, Texas – Baylor women’s basketball is proud to exclusively offer fans the opportunity to attend a WNBA game and mingle with a Lady Bear professional afterward in Texas.

The ‘Dallas Wings Experience’ is set for Friday, June 22 at 7 p.m. (CT) at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The event includes a game ticket for the Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks, t-shirt and meet and greet with Sparks guard and Lady Bear graduate Odyssey Sims.

The cost of attendance is $15, however, the first 50 Baylor women’s basketball season ticket holders will be eligible to gain admittance to the experience for free (limit two tickets per account).

To purchase tickets, visit baylorbears.com/tickets and select the promotions link. Enter the promo code, WINGS, to complete your purchase. The registration deadline is Friday, June 21.

