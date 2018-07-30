WACO, Texas – The Baylor women’s basketball team departs for a nine-day Italian tour Saturday including three exhibition contests played Aug. 6, Aug. 8 and Aug. 11. The Lady Bears arrive in Rome Sunday and have the opportunity to tour the capital city along with stops in Florence, Venice, Trieste and Como.

Beginning in 2010, the NCAA allowed programs to conduct foreign tours every four years, which includes an extra 10 days of practice time. The final five practices for Baylor’s allotted 10 dates are Monday through Friday before Saturday’s departure.

Baylor will face the Bosnia/Heregovina National Team Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Rome, takes on TK Hannover (Germany) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Florence, and will cap the competition portion of the trip Saturday in Trieste with a game against Muggia Select at 7 p.m..

The Lady Bears will be in Rome through Wednesday morning with planned stops at Vatican City, the Colosseum, St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel. Wednesday and Thursday the team will move to Florence where a walking tour is on the itinerary that includes stops at the Accademia gallery with a viewing of “The David.”

Friday and Saturday the team will spend much of its time in Venice highlighted by a boat ride from Tronchetto Marina along Grand Canal to Piazza San Marco Square. The trip concludes Sunday and Monday in Como where the team will have another boat tour and lunch at the Bellagio Monday. Tuesday the Lady Bears head back to Waco.

