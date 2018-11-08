TRIESTE, Italy —

Five players scored in double figures and Baylor’s Kalani Brown and Juicy Landrum led the charge with 22 and 21 points, respectively as the Lady Bears drummed the Muggia Select Slammers 104-50 Saturday night at the PalaSport Aquilinia.

Brown shot 7-for-9 from the floor, was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line and grabbed eight rebounds. Landrum’s scoring all came from beyond the arc as she knocked down 7-of-9 attempts from downtown in the win.

Baylor held Muggia Select to 28.1 percent shooting on the evening, and other than three brief leads early in the first quarter for the hosts, the Lady Bears controlled the contest in every facet. BU stayed consistent with 52 points in each half, hit 10 3-pointers and was 20-for-25 from the free-throw line in the win.

Caitlin Bickle scored 10 points off the bench and was the only Lady Bear to score in double figures in all three contests during Baylor’s exhibition tour in Italy. Fellow freshman Queen Egbo recorded a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, while Didi Richards scored 11 points with Honesty Scott-Grayson adding 10. Alexis Morris paced Baylor’s 44-percent shooting effort with eight assists and just one turnover in only 15 minutes of work.

The Lady Bears averaged a 42.3-point margin of victory in their three victories over Bosnia/Herzegovina, TK Hannover and Muggia Select while holding their opponents to a .272 shooting percentage combined.

Baylor will gear up for the 2018-19 season with official practice beginning Sept. 25, and the Lady Bears’ first regular season game of the year is Nov. 6 vs. Nicholls State at The Ferrell Center.

BAYLOR QUOTES

Baylor Head Coach Kim Mulkey on the Lady Bears performance vs. Muggia Select …

“Physical again, but we’ve got enough bodies to throw out there that physical play is not going to affect us. Just to watch them play together, bond, have a little fun, shoot a lot of threes … Juicy, I finally had to take her out she was hogging the ball and shooting too many threes.”

Mulkey on the Italy trip’s non-basketball aspects …

“We got not only memories; we have a team that needs to be bond, we got some basketball, but the most important thing is what they take home to their families, 15-20 years from now.”

Senior Kalani Brown on the team after three exhibition games in Italy …

“It was great. I feel really great about this year. We got to work on things that we need to work on, and team chemistry is most important, and I feel like we all get along and we’re all together on this, so I feel really good about this year.”

